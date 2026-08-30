The 27-year-old is best known for her viral stunts including sleeping with 1057 men in 12 hours

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, revealed on Saturday that she had given birth to a healthy child. Picture: Bonnie Blue via Instagram

By Issy Clarke

Bonnie Blue has given birth to her first child, the adult entertainer has announced.

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The 27-year-old, best known for her viral stunts including sleeping with 1057 men in 12 hours, announced the news via Instagram. Picture: Social Media

Blue posted a montage of her pregnancy on Saturday, with the caption: "and then there were 1058 of us". The series of clips included a photo of Blue lying on a hospital bed in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington - the ward where Kate Middleton gave brith to all three of her children. Blue can be seen clutching the newborn baby which is wearing a yellow jumpsuit with the face blurred out. She has not yet disclosed the name or the gender of her baby.