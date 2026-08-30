Bonnie Blue announces birth of first child in same hospital wing as Kate Middleton
The 27-year-old is best known for her viral stunts including sleeping with 1057 men in 12 hours
Bonnie Blue has given birth to her first child, the adult entertainer has announced.
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Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, revealed on Saturday that she had given birth to a healthy child.
The 27-year-old, best known for her viral stunts including sleeping with 1057 men in 12 hours, announced the news via Instagram.
In the video, which she filmed while sitting on a toilet and eating toast, she said: “I've had a baby. I'm fine. I had a C-section and the baby's super, super healthy. I'm going home later. It was painful but not as bad as I thought.
"However, when I was sick this morning, it genuinely felt like I had my stitches ripped open."
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Blue posted a montage of her pregnancy on Saturday, with the caption: "and then there were 1058 of us".
The series of clips included a photo of Blue lying on a hospital bed in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington - the ward where Kate Middleton gave brith to all three of her children.
Blue can be seen clutching the newborn baby which is wearing a yellow jumpsuit with the face blurred out.
She has not yet disclosed the name or the gender of her baby.
Blue advised her fans wanting children of their own "not to overthink it".
"As long as they're fed, cleaned and burped, they're just sleeping, and it's amazing and adorable."
The compilation was set to the moving track Turning Page by Sleeping At Last, featuring the lyrics "I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you."
Blue announced her pregnancy back in May.
The adult star had previously spoken about struggling with her fertility while with her ex-partner Oliver Davidson, from whom she repeated in 2023.