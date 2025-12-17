Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has said that infamous porn-star Bonnie Blue is not welcome in her party, as she brands the adult entertainer's stunts 'disgusting'.

Iain asked Mrs Badenoch: "Would you welcome Bonnie Blue if she decided she wanted to be a true Blue? (join the Conservatives)".

The question was asked after several high-profile former Tories defected to Farage's party since the election in 2024.

In response, the Tory leader told Iain Dale during a Call Kemi phone-in that she would not welcome Blue, real name Tia Billinger, into her party.

The OnlyFans actress, who is famed for allegedly sleeping with more than 1,000 men in one day, recently backed Nigel Farage's Reform UK in an interview.

The Tory leader responded strongly, stating: "No. I think that what Bonnie Blue has been doing goes well beyond just being a Page Three girl or a porn star. I actually found a lot of the activities, sleeping with... 1,000 people in a day ,personally, quite disgusting.

She added: "I don't think that we should treat women's bodies like that. Of course, people have autonomy over their bodies. But as a Conservative Party, we do believe in standards, we believe in family, we do believe in morality.

In a dig at Mr Farage's outfit for appearing to welcome the support, Kemi added: "Reform don't care. They don't care. They don't care about standards, they don't care who they take, all they really care about is trying to destroy the Conservative Party.

"They're not even that interested in Labour. They spend most of their time talking about us. But we stand for something. We stand for personal responsibility."

Blue has shot to fame for her viral stunts which have also included driving a 'Bang Bus' to university towns to pick up 18-year-olds to have sex with.

She was recently deported from Indonesia after attempting to pick up young tourists in the holiday hotspot of Bali.