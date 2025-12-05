Adult film star Bonnie Blue has reportedly been arrested while trying to pick up “barely legal” men in her “BangBus” during a visit to Bali.

Bonnie was spotted being escorted into a police station on Friday after being stopped in her “BangBus.”

The OnlyFans influencer was arrested and detained over alleged “pornographic activities”, local media reports.

The porn star arrived in Bali last week and has been using her bus to pick up so-called “barely legal” men “straight out of school” according to her Instagram account.

In a post, Bonnie said: “Hey boys, those that are going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means.”

Producing, sharing or displaying pornographic material is a criminal offence in Indonesia.

Bonnie previously told LBC she "understands where Andrew Tate is coming from" when the toxic influencer says rape victims 'could have done more to protect themselves'.

The controversial 26-year-old influencer sat down with LBC's Tom Swarbrick, where she appeared to defend Tate's position.

Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist with a cult following online, has previously argued that rape and sexual assault victims bear "some responsibly" for being attacked.

Bonnie said that while there's "zero responsibility on the girl", adding that any such instance is 'terrible and unfortunate', that she does "understand where he's coming from."