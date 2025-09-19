Adult performer Bonnie Blue was ‘punched in the face’ at a student event that descended into chaos.

Bonnie was at Sheffield’s Onyx nightclub on Thursday night as part of her ‘barely legal’ university tour of the UK.

She was allegedly punched in the face by a woman who had queued up to meet her.

She entered the venue at 1am and about 40 minutes later violent scenes erupted.

An eyewitness said: “I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue. They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw."

Another witness said: "A girl had said something to Bonnie about how she was setting feminism back. We were behind them in the queue, and we overheard Bonnie telling her security to 'get those fat f**** away from me.'".

The night had been billed as ‘the wildest freshers’ night’ with ‘interactive mini-games,’ and ‘high energy DJ sets’.

Organisers said there was strictly no sexual behaviour.

South Yorkshire police said: “A 1.22am (Friday 19 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Onyx nightclub on Portobello Street, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries.

“A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light.”