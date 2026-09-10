Adult film star Bonnie Blue reported over safeguarding after featuring newborn in promo for porn
Adult film star Bonnie Blue has been reported to safeguarding authorities by the Tories over a promotional video for her films featuring her newborn baby.
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According to The Sun, Tory equalities spokeswoman Joy Morrissey has written to the NSPCC “to raise serious safeguarding concerns” over a video which featured her surrounded by masked men while holding her baby.
The adult star, real name Tia Billinger, says in the video: “Yes I just had a baby, but that means the six-week rule does not apply to me because I had a C-section. Down there still looking perfect.”
In her letter, Ms Morrissey says: “Children are not adults. They must never be involved in pornography, used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent’s sexualised commercial brand.
“Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing.”
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Ms Morrissey added that children must be “protected from exposure to pornography” and other sexualised content.
Responding to the reports, Billinger told the Sun: “Bless her. I suppose name-dropping me is one way of trying to stay relevant.
“My baby is loved, protected and incredibly well looked after.
“Becoming a mum hasn’t changed the fact that I’m Bonnie Blue, but I know exactly where Bonnie ends and being a mum begins.
“If anyone has genuine safeguarding concerns, there are proper channels for raising them.
“But wasting the time of already stretched and understaffed services to score political points, because you dislike what I do for a living, only draws vital resources away from children who may genuinely need their help.”