Adult film star Bonnie Blue has been reported to safeguarding authorities by the Tories over a promotional video for her films featuring her newborn baby.

According to The Sun, Tory equalities spokeswoman Joy Morrissey has written to the NSPCC “to raise serious safeguarding concerns” over a video which featured her surrounded by masked men while holding her baby.

The adult star, real name Tia Billinger, says in the video: “Yes I just had a baby, but that means the six-week rule does not apply to me because I had a C-section. Down there still looking perfect.”

In her letter, Ms Morrissey says: “Children are not adults. They must never be involved in pornography, used to promote adult entertainment, or absorbed into a parent’s sexualised commercial brand.

“Even the suggestion that a child may be placed in such circumstances is deeply disturbing.”

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