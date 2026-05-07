The Welsh singer was rushed to hospital in Faro last week

The music legend has been placed in an induced coma after undergoing emergency surgery in Portugal. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Music legend Bonnie Tyler has been placed into an induced coma after undergoing emergency surgery in Portugal.

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The 74-year-old was rushed to hospital in Faro, where she has a home, to have an operation on a perforated intestine last week. A statement released by her team on Thursday confirmed doctors have since placed her into an induced coma to "aid her recovery". Sharing the update, the statement read: "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery." Read more: Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri breaks silence on 'devastating loss' as she vows to 'focus on their daughter' Read more: Coroner awaits Argentina updates as Liam Payne death investigation continues

Tyler performing in Germany last year. Picture: Alamy

"We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to." The initial news of her surgery was revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday, which said: "We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. "We know that all of her family, friends and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery." Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, achieved international fame in the 1980s with the release of her single Total Eclipse Of The Heart, which shot to the top of the charts in the UK and US. She also performed as recently as March at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Still in awe from an unforgettable night with Welsh legend @BonnieTOfficial at #O2ShepherdsBushEmpire last week 💫



📸Mark Stimpson



19.03.26 O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire pic.twitter.com/BkMt07w2nA — O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (@O2SBE) March 24, 2026