Singer Bonnie Tyler is out of an induced coma but remains “very unwell” in intensive care, a spokesperson for the star has said.

It added: "Although her condition is improving it is a slow process."

A statement posted on the singer’s website said she "was no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal".

She was placed in an induced coma to assist with her recovery, which doctors are "confident" about but say progress has been slow.

The 75-year-old Welsh pop star, known for Total Eclipse Of The Heart, was rushed to hospital in Faro, Portugal, last month following emergency intestinal surgery.

"Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time."

They also thanked fans for the "huge outpouring of love and support" from around the world, adding Tyler was aware of it and grateful for the good wishes.

Apologising for disruption to tour dates, the statement added: "We apologise to all of Bonnie's fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances.

"We hope to see you next year instead."

The team requested privacy and said it would provide further updates when significant developments emerge.

Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, shot to fame in the 1980s after releasing her number one UK single Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

The Grammy-nominated star went on to release a number of hit songs over the years, including Holding Out For A Hero, It’s A Heartache and If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man).

Tyler was due to tour Europe later this year to mark 50 years since the release of her 1976 breakthrough hit Lost In France, which entered the charts across Europe, with performances scheduled later this month in Malta and Germany.

It also included shows across the UK, as well as in Austria, Hungary, Turkey and Romania.

That tour will be cancelled or postponed, but it is hoped that some autumn dates will still go ahead.

Tyler was made an MBE in 2023 for services to music.