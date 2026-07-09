Bonnie Tyler has died at the age of 75, her family has confirmed, the Welsh singer having recently had emergency surgery which left her in a coma.

The star, whose real name was Gaynor Sullivan, died on Wednesday in Portugal, having suffered medical complications.

Tyler went down with a reported case of appendicitis earlier this year and complications resulting from emergency intestinal surgery led to her being placed in an induced coma.

Her singing abilities were recognised when she sang in Swansea clubs in the mid 1970s, with the singer going on to release her first single Lost in France in 1977.

This led to a long and successful career, with her biggest hits including Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero.

But Tyler offered much beyond her highest-charting songs and remains beloved by fans. She leaves behind Robert Sullivan, her husband since 1973. The pair lived in Portugal for much of their lives.

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