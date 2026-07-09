Bonnie Tyler's biggest hits as singer dies aged 75
Welsh singer best know for Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding on for a Hero
Bonnie Tyler has died at the age of 75, her family has confirmed, the Welsh singer having recently had emergency surgery which left her in a coma.
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The star, whose real name was Gaynor Sullivan, died on Wednesday in Portugal, having suffered medical complications.
Tyler went down with a reported case of appendicitis earlier this year and complications resulting from emergency intestinal surgery led to her being placed in an induced coma.
Her singing abilities were recognised when she sang in Swansea clubs in the mid 1970s, with the singer going on to release her first single Lost in France in 1977.
This led to a long and successful career, with her biggest hits including Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero.
But Tyler offered much beyond her highest-charting songs and remains beloved by fans. She leaves behind Robert Sullivan, her husband since 1973. The pair lived in Portugal for much of their lives.
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Bonnie Tyler discography
Studio albums
- The World Starts Tonight (1977)
- Natural Force (1978)
- Diamond Cut (1979)
- Goodbye to the Island (1981)
- Faster Than the Speed of Night (1983)
- Secret Dreams and Forbidden Fire (1986)
- Hide Your Heart (1988)
- Bitterblue (1991)
- Angel Heart (1992)
- Silhouette in Red (1993)
- Free Spirit (1995)
- All in One Voice (1998)
- Heart Strings (2003)
- Simply Believe (2004)
- Wings (2005)
- Rocks and Honey (2013)
- Between the Earth and the Stars (2019)
- The Best Is Yet to Come (2021)
There have also been more than 60 compilation albums of Tyler's greatest hits.
All of Bonnie Tyler's singles that charted in the UK
- Lost in France (1976, from The World Starts Tonight) - 9
- More Than a Lover (1977, from The World Starts Tonight) - 27
- It's a Heartache (1977, from Natural Force) - 4
- Married Men (1979, from Diamond Cut) - 35
- Total Eclipse of the Heart (1983, from Faster Than the Speed of Night) - 1
- Have You Ever Seen the Rain? (1983, from Faster Than the Speed of Night) - 47
- A Rockin' Good Way (1984, non-album single, with Shakin' Stevens) - 5
- Getting So Excited (1984, from Faster Than the Speed of Night) - 85
- Holding Out for a Hero (1984, from Faster Than the Speed of Night / Footloose soundtrack) - 96
- Here She Comes (1984, from Metropolis soundtrack) - 98
- Holding Out for a Hero (1985 re-entry, from Faster Than the Speed of Night / Footloose soundtrack) - 2
- Loving You's a Dirty Job (1985, non-album single, with Todd Rundgren) - 73
- If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man) (1986, from Secret Dreams and Forbidden Fire) - 78
- Band of Gold (1986, from Secret Dreams and Forbidden Fire) - 81
- Islands (1987, from Mike Oldfield's album Islands) - 100
- The Best (1988, from Hide Your Heart) - 95
- Holding Out for a Hero (1991 re-entry, from Faster Than the Speed of Night / Footloose soundtrack) - 69
- Making Love (Out of Nothing at All) (1996, from Free Spirit) - 45
- Believe in Me (2013, from Rocks and Honey) - 93