Fans of Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler are expected to line the streets of Mumbles on Saturday as her coffin is transported back to her former home ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The Total Eclipse Of The Heart musician, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died in hospital in Portugal on July 8 at the age of 75.

She will be laid to rest following a celebration of life service and procession, with any fans wishing to pay their respects to the late singer being invited to line Newton Road, Mumbles, as the coffin is transported to her former home, Fernhill.

Swansea council made the preparations in expectation of large crowds lining the roads.

The hearse is due to depart at approximately 3.15pm, travelling along Newton Road before continuing onto Mumbles Road.

Newton Road will be closed from the junction with Mumbles Road, near the White Rose, to Langland Road, near Oystermouth School, from around 3pm on Saturday.

Buses will be permitted to travel through the closure for as long as it remains safe to do so and the road will reopen as soon as possible after the cortege has passed.

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