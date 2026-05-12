Bonnie Tyler was put into an induced coma in Portugal. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Bonnie Tyler “remains seriously ill” but is stable following emergency intestinal surgery, a spokesman for the star has said.

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The Welsh singer, 74, known for Total Eclipse Of The Heart, was put into an induced coma by her doctors to help her recovery after being rushed to a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal, last week for the procedure. On Tuesday, a spokesman for the singer said: “As of this morning, Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery.” He added that the family has been distressed by many “lurid and untrue rumours” circulating, adding that they ask for “privacy and decency at this difficult time”.

Bonnie Tyler had huge success with Total Eclipse of the Heart in the 1080s. Picture: Alamy