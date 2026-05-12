Bonnie Tyler 'serious but stable' following emergency surgery as health update released
Bonnie Tyler “remains seriously ill” but is stable following emergency intestinal surgery, a spokesman for the star has said.
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The Welsh singer, 74, known for Total Eclipse Of The Heart, was put into an induced coma by her doctors to help her recovery after being rushed to a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal, last week for the procedure.
On Tuesday, a spokesman for the singer said: “As of this morning, Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery.”
He added that the family has been distressed by many “lurid and untrue rumours” circulating, adding that they ask for “privacy and decency at this difficult time”.
Read More: Bonnie Tyler 'in an induced coma after her condition deteriorated' following emergency bowel surgery in Portugal
The news of her surgery was revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday last week.
Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, shot to fame in the 1980s after releasing her number one UK single Total Eclipse Of The Heart.
The Grammy-nominated star went on to release a number of hit songs over the years, including Holding Out For A Hero, It’s A Heartache and If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man).
Tyler is due to tour Europe later this year to mark 50 years since the release of her 1976 breakthrough hit Lost In France, which entered the charts across Europe, with performances scheduled later this month in Malta and Germany.
Her upcoming tour also includes shows across the UK, as well as in Austria, Hungary, Turkey and Romania.
Tyler was made an MBE in 2023 for services to music.