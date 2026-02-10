Ian Claughton rigged his home with tripwires and home-made pipe bombs in order to protect his drugs business from would-be intruders

Ian Claughton, a drug dealer who booby-trapped his house after being inspired by the classic Christmas comedy Home Alone has been jailed for seven years. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

A drug dealer who booby-trapped his house after being inspired by the classic Christmas comedy Home Alone has been jailed for seven years.

Ian Claughton rigged his home with tripwires and home-made pipe bombs in order to protect his drugs business from would-be intruders. About 100 homes in the former pit village of Grimethorpe, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire, were evacuated in May 2024 as police searched three neighbouring houses connected to Ian Claughton and his ex-wife Lesley Claughton. They found a series of traps as well as a home-made flamethrower, large quantities of cannabis, amphetamines and cash. Read more: Jeffrey Epstein had ‘nine-year-old victim and links to top foreign official’, redacted files reveal Read more: Sir Keir Starmer declares 'he will never walk away' after Cabinet comes to his rescue amid Mandelson scandal

Claughton demonstrating his home-made flamethrower. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

On Tuesday Ian Claughton was jailed for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court by Judge Graham Reeds, who said he was “a drug dealer who used these weapons to protect (his) cannabis growing operation”. Lesley Claughton was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years. Opening the trial to jurors last October, prosecutor Helen Chapman said: “If you are sitting there thinking that this sounds a little like the film Home Alone, then you would be correct. “In fact that is precisely what Ian Claughton said he was aiming for when he told the police about these devices.” When police entered one of the “heavily protected” houses they found a fishing wire running across the length of one of the rooms at knee height, attached to an electrical connector and a battery pack. Ian Claughton told police the explosives were crow-scarers, used by farmers, which he had inserted into plastic piping and, in one instance, into a bag of paint. Other devices found in the property consisted of banger fireworks inside piping, sealed with foam, and with wires and a coiled spring.

Pipe bombs in Ian's home. Picture: Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit/PA Wire

A stun gun was found behind a fridge-freezer and a homemade flame-thrower was discovered in a workshop. Other weapons found at the properties included two high-powered air guns and a crossbow. A large amount of cash was also discovered, including £27,000 sewn into a sofa. Cannabis plants were found growing in two of the houses, including some in tents in hidden rooms. Detectives from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit executed the warrants after Border Force found a package of imitation firearms ordered from China, addressed to Lesley Claughton.

A flamethrower workshop. Picture: Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit/PA Wire

The package was opened at Heathrow Airport and five small silver-and-black folding five-shot revolvers were found. The court heard this was ordered by Ian Claughton using Lesley Claughton’s eBay account. A three-day multi-agency operation saw dozens of residents evacuated as a 100-metre cordon was put in place in Grimethorpe while Army bomb squad experts were called in. Ian Claughton, 60, pleaded guilty to bringing a realistic imitation firearm into the country, being concerned in the production of cannabis and two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He was convicted of three counts of possessing prohibited firearms, possession of criminal property and possession of explosive substances after a trial at Doncaster Crown Court.

