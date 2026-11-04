Booker Prize judges have selected an eclectic mix of works for the 2026 shortlist, which features two authors who have won this - the most prestigious award in British fiction.

Writer and broadcaster Mary Beard is the head of the panel of judges, which has now whittled down its 13-strong longlist to the final six.

Musician Jarvis Cocker, critic Rebecca Liu and poet and essayist Patricia Lockwood are also among the panel of judges to have selected the books.

A statement about the shortlist read: "Spanning a range of genres – from dystopian fiction to contemporary realism, from campus satire to historical fiction – the shortlisted books explore what it means to be human in an ever-changing world and the communities and events that shape us."

Last year, the prize was won by David Szalay for his novel Flesh and the British-Hungarian writer got the additional honour of meeting Queen Camilla at Clarence House.

When asked how his win felt, Szalay said: “It means an enormous amount. It’s such a high-profile prize, that I think every novelist, secretly or otherwise, dreams of.

“To win it is a slightly surreal experience.”