When is the Booker Prize 2026 and what are the books shortlisted?
The 2026 shortlist features two authors who have won this - the most prestigious award in British fiction.
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Booker Prize judges have selected an eclectic mix of works for the 2026 shortlist, which features two authors who have won this - the most prestigious award in British fiction.
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Writer and broadcaster Mary Beard is the head of the panel of judges, which has now whittled down its 13-strong longlist to the final six.
Musician Jarvis Cocker, critic Rebecca Liu and poet and essayist Patricia Lockwood are also among the panel of judges to have selected the books.
A statement about the shortlist read: "Spanning a range of genres – from dystopian fiction to contemporary realism, from campus satire to historical fiction – the shortlisted books explore what it means to be human in an ever-changing world and the communities and events that shape us."
Last year, the prize was won by David Szalay for his novel Flesh and the British-Hungarian writer got the additional honour of meeting Queen Camilla at Clarence House.
When asked how his win felt, Szalay said: “It means an enormous amount. It’s such a high-profile prize, that I think every novelist, secretly or otherwise, dreams of.
“To win it is a slightly surreal experience.”
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When is the Booker Prize 2026?
The winning book will be announced on Monday, November 9, at an event in London.
The winning author will be one of the six shortlisted, with judges having already whittled down the final selections from a long list.
The winner will receive £50,000, while the shortlisted authors will each receive £2,500.
What are the books shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2026?
The books on the shortlist are:
- The End of Everything by M. John Harrison,
- The Disappears by Marlon James,
- John of John by Douglas Stuart,
- Black Bag by Luke Kennard,
- The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout,
- May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry
Marlon James and Douglas Stuart have both previously won, while Elizabeth Strout is a three-time nominee but has never won the top honour.