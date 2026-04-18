There are few things more frustrating than having to explain to someone from an older generation that a viral Instagram post is AI-generated, or that a widely shared Facebook story is outright misinformation.

What makes this more striking is that the very groups most susceptible to this kind of content—often Gen X and Baby Boomers—are also among the loudest voices calling for stricter social media bans for under-16s.

Of course, there is a serious conversation to be had about the impact of social media on younger users.

As a member of Gen Z, I was exposed to platforms like Instagram from the age of 12, and I’ve seen firsthand how damaging they can be—particularly in shaping self-image, attention spans, and mental health. I am not against tighter regulations or age restrictions for pre-teens; in many cases, they are both necessary and overdue.

However, it is deeply ironic to hear older generations argue that 13–16-year-olds are uniquely vulnerable to manipulation online, when evidence increasingly suggests that misinformation disproportionately affects older users. The assumption that young people are inherently more gullible overlooks the reality that those who have grown up immersed in digital environments are often better equipped to question, verify, and contextualise the content they encounter.

Having been raised alongside the evolution of social media, my generation has developed a level of digital literacy and scepticism that is frequently underestimated. We are not immune to influence, but we are far from passive consumers. If anything, the conversation around online vulnerability needs to be more nuanced—recognising that susceptibility to misinformation is not simply a function of age, but of familiarity, critical engagement, and media literacy.

If older generations want to ban social media for 13 to 16-year-olds, they should take a long, hard look in the mirror and question how they consume it.

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Roxanna Wright is a Producer at LBC.

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