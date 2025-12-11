Ministers insist the expansion will "transform lives" after £3 billion of funding was confirmed

Around 50,000 extra school places will be created for children with special educational needs and disabilities. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Roughly 50,000 new school spaces will be created for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) thanks to £3 billion in funding.

Some of then investment will go towards creating places across the country in local mainstream schools for SEND children to cut down how far they have tom travel. The funding will also be used to create things like breakout spaces for children who may need more support, or rooms to support those with autism or ADHD, It comes after Government figures estimated local authorities are funding home to school transport for around 180,000 pupils with SEND.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said the new spaces will "transform lives.". Picture: Alamy

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "This £3 billion investment will transform lives. "It will open the door to opportunity for tens of thousands of children with SEND, giving them the chance to learn, belong and succeed in their local community." The Government has also announced it will likely cancel 28 out of 44 mainstream free school projects after a review was launched last year, which is expected to save around £600 million. It will continue with 15 special and alternative provision schools that were already progressing. The £3 billion will be for up to 2029/30, it is understood, with first allocations for 2026/27 issued in the spring. The cash will be distributed to local authorities, who will then work with schools and academy trusts in their areas to understand needs. The £600 million savings from the cancelled free schools through the spending review period are expected to ease pressure on the DfE’s £38 billion capital settlement up to 2029/30 to allow the £3 billion spending.

Schools will be able to use the funding to create things like breakout spaces for children who may need more support. Picture: Alamy