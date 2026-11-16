The company has confirmed that its online SureLeaf service will be available to over-25s who suffer from chronic pain, insomnia or generalised anxiety

Boots to become first UK high street pharmacy to privately prescribe cannabis. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Swarbrick

LBC has learnt that the pharmacy giant Boots is set to become the first UK high street pharmacist to privately prescribe cannabis for a range of conditions, paving the way for hundreds of thousands of Brits to access the Class B drug.

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The company has confirmed that its online SureLeaf service will be available to over-25s who suffer from chronic pain, insomnia or generalised anxiety. Patients will need to have tried traditional treatments first, with Boots telling LBC that video consultations with patients could see them prescribed cannabis flower or oil for a period of 28 days. Boots clinicians will monitor dosage and screen potential users for histories of psychosis or any other disqualifying underlying health conditions. The lowest dosage will cost just shy of £40. Read more: Welfare status quo ‘not ambitious enough’ for young people as McFadden admits Government must do more to create opportunities Read more: Police recover more than £1million after Encrochat bust sees two Essex drug dealers jailed

Boots Pharmacy is set to prescribe cannabis - making it the first in the UK to do so. Picture: Martin Lee/Alamy

The NHS says 26% of all adults report living with chronic pain, with chronic insomnia affecting more than 5 million people. While not all sufferers will be eligible for the treatment, the change will open up the UK’s availability of cannabis for medicinal use. Boots was recently the subject of a takeover by Canadian outfit Whittington Investments, the holding company for the Weston family. Canada has liberalised access to medicinal cannabis since 2001, with a legal recreational market being set up in 2018. Jamie Kerruish, Chief Healthcare Officer at Boots, told LBC: “At Boots, we’re committed to making healthcare more accessible and helping people find the right support for their individual needs.

High street pharmacy Boots will become the first high street pharmacy to offer private perscriptions. Picture: picturelibrary/Alamy