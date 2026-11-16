Boots to become first UK high street pharmacy to privately prescribe cannabis
The company has confirmed that its online SureLeaf service will be available to over-25s who suffer from chronic pain, insomnia or generalised anxiety
LBC has learnt that the pharmacy giant Boots is set to become the first UK high street pharmacist to privately prescribe cannabis for a range of conditions, paving the way for hundreds of thousands of Brits to access the Class B drug.
Listen to this article
The company has confirmed that its online SureLeaf service will be available to over-25s who suffer from chronic pain, insomnia or generalised anxiety.
Patients will need to have tried traditional treatments first, with Boots telling LBC that video consultations with patients could see them prescribed cannabis flower or oil for a period of 28 days.
Boots clinicians will monitor dosage and screen potential users for histories of psychosis or any other disqualifying underlying health conditions.
The lowest dosage will cost just shy of £40.
Read more: Welfare status quo ‘not ambitious enough’ for young people as McFadden admits Government must do more to create opportunities
Read more: Police recover more than £1million after Encrochat bust sees two Essex drug dealers jailed
The NHS says 26% of all adults report living with chronic pain, with chronic insomnia affecting more than 5 million people.
While not all sufferers will be eligible for the treatment, the change will open up the UK’s availability of cannabis for medicinal use.
Boots was recently the subject of a takeover by Canadian outfit Whittington Investments, the holding company for the Weston family. Canada has liberalised access to medicinal cannabis since 2001, with a legal recreational market being set up in 2018.
Jamie Kerruish, Chief Healthcare Officer at Boots, told LBC: “At Boots, we’re committed to making healthcare more accessible and helping people find the right support for their individual needs.
"Millions of people live with ongoing pain, and for some, conventional treatments do not provide adequate symptom relief.
"This can have a significant impact on everyday life, from working and sleeping well to spending time with family and doing the things they enjoy.
"Medical cannabis is a specialist area of healthcare and, through SureLeaf, we’re giving eligible patients another treatment option to consider, supported by clinical expertise and robust ongoing care.”