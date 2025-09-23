Experienced Border Force officers discovered £72 million worth of cocaine after using their "nous" to cut open a delivery of industrial equipment at a British port.

Investigators recovered one tonne of the Class A drug from two generators which had arrived at London Gateway, near Thurrock in Essex, from an undisclosed location in South America.

Officers were immediately suspicious of the machinery - valued at £700,000 - and sent for an angle grinder to cut it into pieces, despite the risk of facing a huge compensation bill if nothing was found.

But the gamble paid off as they uncovered a massive supply of white powder which will "strike a significant blow against the criminal networks”, a Home Office spokesman said.

"The seizure shows how organised crime groups are using ever-more sophisticated methods to evade detection," the spokesman added.

"Smugglers would have known Border Force faced paying out hundreds of thousands of pounds had they damaged the combined 40 tonnes of equipment without detecting anything."

