People thought to be migrants onboard a small boat in Gravelines, France - as data revealed migrants in hotels fell to its lowest level in 18 months. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

People-smuggling gangs were thwarted by border officials more than 3,600 times last year, new data reveals.

Since it was established in 2024, the Home Office's Border Security Command has overseen a 75% increase in disruption activity. This includes the conviction and arrest of key gang members, seizures of cash and the short-term foiling of planned crossings, such as the confiscation of boats and other equipment used to facilitate smuggling. The latest figures show an average of ten of these disruption activities occurred each day in 2025. Most significantly, major disruptions - such as the arrest or conviction of gangs’ head honchos - increased by 40% over the course of 2025. Among the operations carried out by the team was the conviction of Ahmed Ramadan Mohaamad Ebid - dubbed 'Captain Ahmed' - who oversaw the smuggling of nearly 4,000 migrants across the Mediterranean while in the UK. Ebid will spend 25 years behind bars. On top of this, work by the Border Security Command and the National Crime Agency resulted in the conviction in January of Adem Savas, a trafficking kingpin believed to have raked in millions through Channel crossings. Read more: Epstein 'used UK as hub to traffic women using Lolita Express private jet' Read more: Racism and 'reluctance to admit mistakes' contributing to NHS failure towards mothers and babies, report finds

Migrants Arrive In Ramsgate After Attempting Small Boat Crossings. Picture: Getty

Speaking to LBC Alex Norris, Minister for Border Security and Asylum, said the figures showed the government is “striking at the heart of these vile gangs.” “Under our watch, the people-smuggling gangs are facing the consequences for abusing our borders and putting lives at risk. “But this is not enough – we must go further. “That is why we are making sweeping reforms to scale up removals of those with no right to be here and eliminate the incentives drawing illegal migrants to our country in the first place. The latest tranche of immigration data, published earlier today by the Home Office, offers further encouraging news for the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, including a significant fall in the number of asylum seekers in taxpayer-funded hotels. At the end of 2025, 30,657 were housed in asylum hotels, down almost 20% since the end of 2024. It represents an 18-month low. Hotel use has therefore almost halved from its peak of 56,000 in September 2023.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Ramsgate, Kent, onboard the RNLI Dover Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Alamy