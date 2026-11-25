Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks with a Ukrainian serviceman at the city entrance sign surrounded by Ukrainian national flags. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Boris Johnson has described Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin his "friend" as "putrid" and "nauseating".

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The former Prime Minister urged the US president to take a tougher approach to the Russian leader and use his remaining two years in office to help bring peace to Ukraine. Asked about Mr Trump's description of Mr Putin, Mr Johnson said: "It's putrid, it's nauseating. And it's depressing to see it." The two leaders met at a summit in Shenzhen, China, earlier this month. As Mr Trump entered the room, he pointed towards Mr Putin and joked, "Who is he?", before adding: "He's my friend!" Mr Johnson said he had tried to tell Mr Trump that, rather than appearing to "cosy up" to the Russian President, he had an opportunity to end the war by being tough on him.

The two leaders met at a summit in Shenzhen, China, earlier this month. As Mr Trump entered the room, he pointed towards Mr Putin and joked, "Who is he?", before adding: "He's my friend!". Picture: Win McNamee/Getty

Asked why he believed Mr Trump was going easy on Mr Putin, the former Tory leader said: "Search me guv'." He suggested it could be linked to Mr Trump's belief that Democrats had unfairly pursued him over Russia. Mr Johnson also suggested the prospect of a Nobel Peace Prize could persuade the President to act. "I would say 'Nobel Prize'," he said. "I say, 'if you want that Nobel Prize, Donald, then here is the list of things you need to do'. "'Bring Putin seriously to the negotiating table, get this war over, Nobel on the nail'." Mr Johnson called for European troops to be deployed in Ukraine before a ceasefire deal. He suggested they could support logistics and other operations in areas away from the front line. Asked whether that would draw Nato into a war, he said the alliance was "incomparably stronger than Russia" and that Mr Putin was already "unleashing all manner of horrors on Ukrainians".

US director of national intelligence Jay Clayton also said on Sunday that Mr Putin was "not America's friend in Ukraine". Picture: Tom Williams/Getty