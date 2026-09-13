In a post on X, Mr Johnson said: “I don’t know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning.”

The former prime minister condemned the 'warped logic' that 'drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Boris Johnson has called for Ukraine to be given more air defence systems after a reported Russian attack near the Polish border.

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The former Prime Minister said a stationary Ukrainian locomotive had been hit on Sunday morning, describing the incident as a “random and senseless attack” on civilian railways. In a post on X, Mr Johnson said: “I don’t know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning.” He claimed 1,700 Ukrainian railway staff had been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, praising rail workers and passengers as “absolutely heroic”. More to follow...

I don’t know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning. What we can say for sure is that this is the kind of random and senseless attack Ukrainians are enduring every day - even on civilian railways. So far Putin… — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 13, 2026

Mr Johnson renewed calls for Western allies to supply Ukraine with more air defences and to use frozen Russian assets to support the country. He said there was more than €140 billion held in a Belgian bank account and around £10 billion in London, adding: “Britain could show a lead.” It comes after reports that a train carrying Mr Johnson and European officials was evacuated following a Russian drone strike near the Polish border. There was previous speculation that Boris Johnson was among passengers on a train halted near the Polish border after a Russian drone strike hit a Kyiv-Warsaw service on the same railway line.

Russian drone struck the locomotive of the Kyiv–Warsaw passenger train in Ukraine, around 2 kilometres from the Polish border.



The train was carrying 206 passengers and was still operating on the Ukrainian side of the journey when the attack happened. The passengers were not… https://t.co/t6T5CDC91t — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) September 13, 2026