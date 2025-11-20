The inquiry found Covid lockdowns could have been avoided if the Government had been better prepared

Boris Johnson during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Getty

By Fraser Knight

Boris Johnson oversaw a ‘toxic and chaotic culture’ in government during the Covid pandemic, which prevented good decision making, the public inquiry has concluded.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As Prime Minister, Mr Johnson ‘reinforced a culture in which the loudest voices prevailed and the views of other colleagues, particularly women, often went ignored’, its second report has said. It also claims he ‘encouraged’ the ‘destabilising behaviour’ of his adviser Dominic Cummings. Baroness Heather Hallett, the inquiry chair, concluded that there was a lack of urgency in responding to the initial spread of the virus in 2020. Read more: Unemployment rate hits highest outside Covid years for almost a decade

Graffiti reading '60,000 Dead, Tories Out!' in Glasgow during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Alamy

She says the UK government, as well as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, all failed in taking timely and effective action. It was a repeated case of “too little, too late”, she said, as her report claimed that if the first mandatory lockdown had been imposed a week earlier, it may not have been needed for as long. It also points to modelling that suggests doing that would have saved 23,000 lives. Baroness Hallett said: “In early 2020, Covid-19 was a novel and deadly virus spreading rapidly around the country. All four governments failed to appreciate the scale of the threat or the urgency of response it demanded. “When they did realise the scale of the threat, politicians and administrators in the UK government and the devolved administrations were presented with unenviable choices as to how to respond.

Boris Johnson during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Health and Well-being Centre in Orpington, south-east London in 2021. Picture: PA

“Whatever decision they took there was often no right answer or good outcome. They also had to make decisions in conditions of extreme pressure. Nonetheless, I can summarise my findings of the response as ‘too little, too late’. “The Inquiry has therefore identified a number of key lessons learned to inform the response to a future pandemic. In all, I make 19 key recommendations that I believe will better protect the UK in any future pandemic and improve decision-making in a crisis.” The second of ten reports from the inquiry makes 19 recommendations to the government, to improve its working and decision-making process for emergencies. They include creating an agreed framework to consider the impact of policies on vulnerable people at risk of being the most negatively affected by them. Formal contingency arrangements should be made for key people, it says, like the Prime Minister and First Ministers, for in cases where they can’t undertake their duties, as happened with Boris Johnson when he was admitted to hospital. And the inquiry calls for a greater level of parliamentary scrutiny when emergency powers are used.

Over 225,000 people died in the UK with Covid-19. Picture: Alamy

The report concluded that a reduction in oversight by Parliament during the pandemic meant that advisers ‘with little previous knowledge of government were able to turn an idea into law with little proper scrutiny’. Singling out Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings, the inquiry described his behavior in government as ‘destabilising’ and said it was ‘at times actively encouraged’ by the Prime Minister. The inquiry report also takes aim at the use of WhatsApp by government officials to discuss, and in some cases, make key decisions during the pandemic. It notes that Boris Johnson told the inquiry in evidence that there “was not ‘Government by WhatsApp’” during the pandemic. The report says: “However, there was evidence of UK government WhatsApp discussions about: possible interventions in March 2020; the lifting of restrictions in the summer of 2020; whether to implement a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown in September 2020; the viability of population segmentation; mandating face coverings; and the reduction in social distancing. The inquiry said these conversations, including in Scotland, and the fact many of them were not retained - ‘some deliberately, some accidentally’ - undermined the level of scrutiny, transparency and accountability of the people in charge. In Scotland, the inquiry concluded that Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister acted in a way that often excluded others in her own government from deciding key policies. It said: “She was a serious and diligent leader, however, Ms Sturgeon’s desire to take full responsibility for the decisions made during the pandemic often meant that other senior decision makers or advisers were excluded from the process.”

The Covid Inquiry noted that ‘a lack of trust between the Prime Minister and First Ministers coloured the approach to involving the devolved administrations in UK government decision-making through the pandemic’. Picture: Alamy