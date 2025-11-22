The Covid inquiry found that Mr Johnson presided over a “toxic and chaotic” Downing Street culture that undermined efforts to deal with the pandemic

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) with Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), speaking during a press conference on March 9 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Boris Johnson has dismissed the inquiry report that found chaos in his government, and that a failure to take Covid-19 seriously cost 23,000 lives in the pandemic’s first wave, as “muddled”.

The Covid inquiry found that Mr Johnson presided over a "toxic and chaotic" Downing Street culture that undermined efforts to deal with the pandemic. Baroness Heather Hallett's report on the government response to Covid accused Mr Johnson of being too "optimistic" in his outlook in the early months of 2020. He called the inquiry "hopelessly incoherent" in a post on X and said it failed to answer what he called the "two big questions" on Covid – where the virus came from, and whether lockdowns were worthwhile.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson leaves Dorland House after giving evidence to the COVID inquiry. Picture: Alamy

The former prime minister, who set up the inquiry, said in his newspaper column that the report should be filed “vertically” and that those involved in the pandemic response at the time were “doing our level best”. He wrote in the Daily Mail: “Some judge has just spent the thick end of £200 million on an inquiry, and what is the upshot? “She seems, if anything, to want more lockdowns. She seems to have laid into the previous Tory government for not locking down hard enough or fast enough – just when the rest of the world has been thinking that lockdowns were probably wildly overdone.” The inquiry found that the first and second lockdowns of the pandemic were not inevitable, but the government was left with no choice after failing to implement measures such as social distancing and household quarantine earlier. Not imposing any lockdown at all when it became apparent there was no choice would have “led to an unacceptable loss of life”.