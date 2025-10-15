Dominic Cummings said he and Boris Johnson were told about the breach in 2020 and that it involved highly sensitive intelligence

By Rebecca Henrys

Dominic Cummings has claimed China breached high level systems to obtain “vast amounts” of classified government information for years.

Boris Johnson’s former adviser said he and the then-prime minister were told about the breach in 2020 and that it involved so-called Strap material, a government classification for highly sensitive intelligence material. He said that fundamental infrastructure for transferring sensitive data around the British state was compromised “for years”. He did not say how the system had been breached but that he would be willing to share what he knew with MPs if they were to hold an inquiry.

Mr Cummings told The Times: “What I’m saying is that some Strap stuff was compromised and vast amounts of data classified as extremely secret and extremely dangerous for any foreign entity to control was compromised. “Material from intelligence services. Material from the National Security Secretariat in the Cabinet Office. Things the government has to keep secret. If they’re not secret, then there are very, very serious implications for it.” Read more: Starmer announces China spy documents will be published as pressure mounts following trial collapse Read more: UK faces massive rise in cyber attacks as firms warned of 'highly sophisticated' threat posed by China and Russia It comes as Sir Keir Starmer promised to publish key evidence that forms part of the collapsed China spying case. The Crown Prosecution Service said the case collapsed because the Government’s evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences. But Sir Keir insisted the “substantive” evidence was submitted under the Conservatives and supplementary statements handed to the CPS subsequently reflected the Tory administration’s position.