Boris Johnson 'evacuated from train near Polish border' after Russian drone strike hits nearby service
The former Prime Minister is unharmed, LBC understands
Boris Johnson was among passengers on a train halted near the Polish border after a Russian drone strike hit a Kyiv-Warsaw service on the same railway line, reports have said.
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The former Prime Minister is unharmed, LBC understands.
Mr Johnson’s train is reported to have stopped at around 5am during nearby drone attacks, with passengers in part of the service temporarily evacuated as a precaution.
The security alert was triggered after a drone hit the locomotive of another Kyiv-Warsaw train close to the Polish border.
The affected service was carrying 206 passengers.
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Russian drone struck the locomotive of the Kyiv–Warsaw passenger train in Ukraine, around 2 kilometres from the Polish border.— GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) September 13, 2026
The train was carrying 206 passengers and was still operating on the Ukrainian side of the journey when the attack happened. The passengers were not… https://t.co/t6T5CDC91t
Railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said everyone was evacuated in time and nobody was injured.
Passengers were reportedly seen running from the train as the attack unfolded, while other services were held up.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s foreign and security-policy adviser, Günter Sautter, was also reported to have been travelling on the “special train” with Mr Johnson.
There is no indication that the train carrying Mr Johnson was struck.
This is a breaking news story.