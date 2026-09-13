Boris Johnson was among passengers on a train halted near the Polish border after a Russian drone strike hit a Kyiv-Warsaw service on the same railway line, reports have said.

The former Prime Minister is unharmed, LBC understands.

Mr Johnson’s train is reported to have stopped at around 5am during nearby drone attacks, with passengers in part of the service temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The security alert was triggered after a drone hit the locomotive of another Kyiv-Warsaw train close to the Polish border.

The affected service was carrying 206 passengers.

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