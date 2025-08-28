Boris Johnson unrecognisable in Greece holiday photos
Boris Johnson has been photographed by his wife Carrie looking unrecognisable, while on holiday in Greece, with long hair and a beard.
The sight of the 61-year-old in swimming trunks surprised Instagram users, some of whom commented that they might have walked right past the former prime minister in the street, such is his change of appearance.
Mrs Johnson, 37, shared snaps on Instagram of the getaway that she enjoyed with her husband and the four children they have together: Wilfred, Romy, Frank, and Poppy.
She captioned the photo: "Our favourite place."
Other photos show the children playing, various Greek beauty spots, and a shot of Mr Johnson walking on a beach.
One said: "I didn't recognise Boris at first!! Loving his look!! Love the beard."
Another added: "Is that our Boris? He looks so different."
Mr Johnson, who has not commented on the photos himself, appears calm and relaxed, with his long blond hair and grey beard.
Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson was born on May 21, with Mrs Johnson saying she had "completed the gang".
The mother has spent time in hospital this year, suffering dehydration due to breastfeeding in June.
Last Christmas, she was in hospital for a week after being hit with flu and pneumonia.
The Johnsons married in 2021 in a service at Westminster Cathedral.
The ex-Tory leader has at least five other children from relationships with two other women: his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and Helen Macintyre, an arts columnist with whom he had an affair.
Since leaving No 10, Mr Johnson has had more time for fatherhood, while his functions have also included writing columns for the Mail and penning his autobiography, Unleashed, which was published last year.