Boris Johnson on holiday with daughter Romy. Picture: Social media / Carrie Johnson

By William Mata

Boris Johnson has been photographed by his wife Carrie looking unrecognisable, while on holiday in Greece, with long hair and a beard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The sight of the 61-year-old in swimming trunks surprised Instagram users, some of whom commented that they might have walked right past the former prime minister in the street, such is his change of appearance. Mrs Johnson, 37, shared snaps on Instagram of the getaway that she enjoyed with her husband and the four children they have together: Wilfred, Romy, Frank, and Poppy. She captioned the photo: "Our favourite place." Read also: Boris Johnson tells LBC Sue Gray was 'always a goner' and in 'retrospect' was never the right person for Starmer role Read also: Brexit is currently a 'nine out of ten' and it 'saved lives', Boris Johnson tells LBC

Other photos show the children playing, various Greek beauty spots, and a shot of Mr Johnson walking on a beach. One said: "I didn't recognise Boris at first!! Loving his look!! Love the beard." Another added: "Is that our Boris? He looks so different." Mr Johnson, who has not commented on the photos himself, appears calm and relaxed, with his long blond hair and grey beard.

Boris and Carrie Johnson married in 2021. Picture: Alamy