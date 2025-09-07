Boris Johnson would never be welcome in party, Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf says. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Reform UK’s head of policy Zia Yusuf has said Boris Johnson would never be welcome in his party.

He branded the former Conservative leader "one of the worst prime ministers in British history" and accused him of betraying Brexit voters. "We certainly would not welcome Boris Johnson – that's never going to happen," he told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips. "He threw open our borders. The Boris wave, which is millions and millions of non-EU migrants flooding into the country post-Brexit, betrayed every single person that voted Brexit. "Frankly he was one of the worst Prime Ministers in British history."

The term "Boris wave" is used by Reform UK figures to describe the surge in legal immigration following post-Brexit visa policies introduced under Mr Johnson from January 2021. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was asked if he fancies his chances of getting Mr Johnson across to the party, and he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: "Oh I don’t think that would really work, somehow", adding: "Oh, I think that the Boris wave, and I like him personally, I always have done, he’s a very entertaining bloke, but I think that the Boris wave was felt by millions of people. "Millions of people allowed, being allowed into Britain, most of whom, by the way, don’t even work, and are costing us a fortune. That’s something for which this audience will never, ever forgive him." Meanwhile, Mr Farage said his party’s biggest weakness is "experience at government level".

He said that Nadine Dorries "brings us the one commodity we’re very short of and that’s experience at government level". Mr Farage said: "That is our biggest weakness. You could ask me lots of questions about policy and personnel and all the rest of it, but if you ask me, how are you going to do this? I can’t really give you an answer, because I haven’t got anybody in the senior team that’s ever been there before. "Nadine came yesterday. She’s the first, and there will be others."

Former Conservative MP Nadine Dorries addresses delegates at the party's annual conference following her defection to Reform UK. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images