Boris Johnson's diplomatic train could have been the true target of a Russian drone attack which disrupted his route back from a security conference in Kyiv.

The former Prime Minister said a stationary Ukrainian locomotive had been hit on Sunday morning, describing the incident as a “random and senseless attack” on civilian railways.

In a post on X, Mr Johnson said: “I don’t know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning.”

Ukraine’s state railway company said Mr Johnson’s train had left Yahodyn station earlier than expected, and it could have been Russia’s real target.

The firm, Ukrzaliznytsia, said in a statement: “It is entirely possible that the Russian drone’s intended target was the diplomatic train.”

It added that the service “departed the station earlier than scheduled after train timetables were adjusted in real time because of the constant threat of Russian strikes”.

Johnson claimed 1,700 Ukrainian railway staff had been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, praising rail workers and passengers as “absolutely heroic”.