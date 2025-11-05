Harrowing footage showed flames and thick smoke engulfing the upper levels

Firefighters deployed to the scene after fire that broke out in a nursing home in Tuzla. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

At least 11 people have died and more than 30 others were injured after a huge fire broke out at a retirement home late on Tuesday night.

The blaze tore through the upper floors of the multi-storey building, where many elderly residents were bedridden or unable to move without help. Harrowing footage showed flames and thick smoke engulfing the upper levels as emergency services rushed to the scene in the Bosnian city of Tuzla late on Tuesday night. Firefighters managed to rescue dozens of people as the inferno spread, though several were hurt in the process. Read More: At least ten injured after driver 'shouting Allahu Akbar' rams into crowds in tourist hotspot

Firefighters helping residents after the fire broke out. Picture: Getty

Police confirmed that ten residents and one care worker were among the dead. More than 20 others, including firefighters and medical staff, were injured. Resident Ruza Kajic, who lives on the third floor, described the moment she woke to the sound of breaking glass and saw flames outside her window. “I had gone to bed when I heard a cracking sound. I don’t know if it was the windows in my room breaking.

The head of the nursing home, Mirsad Bakalović, said he had decided to resign. Picture: Getty

"I live on the (home’s) third floor. I looked out the window and saw burning material falling from above,” she told national broadcaster BHRT. Survivors have been taken to Tuzla University Clinical Centre, where several patients are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning - three of whom remain in intensive care.

The country’s leaders have expressed their condolences to the victims’ families. Picture: Getty

Tuzla’s mayor, Zijad Lugavic, said local authorities were holding an emergency meeting to coordinate support for survivors and assess the damage. The country’s leaders have expressed their condolences to the victims’ families. The chairman of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, Zeljko Komsic, sent his sympathies, while Nermin Niksic, prime minister of the Muslim-Croat entity, described the blaze as a “disaster of enormous proportions.”

Bosnian police officers investigate the scene. Picture: Getty