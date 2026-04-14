They grew up asking AI for answers, socialising on screens, and seeing the world in 30-second snippets.

This year, the first cohort of Gen Alpha will enter the workforce.

Around 850,000 teenagers turn 16 in 2026, meaning they can leave school if they start an apprenticeship or traineeship with an employer.

Over the next five years, millions of Gen Alpha will be firing off their CVs and rocking up for their first days at the office, bringing with them a new mindset and fresh demands.

They will expect personalised work experiences, a workplace culture that is less about hierarchy and more about community, and the freedom to work to their own schedule.

But that’s not all.

Gen Alpha won’t just want a manager – they’ll want a relationship.

Our research at Thrive suggests that today's teens will see their work self, home self, social self and even holiday self as one and the same. They will want their boss to view and treat them in a similar way to how their parents and friends do.

They have one identity – what you see is what you get.

This shift has been creeping into workplaces for years. The casualisation of workwear has blurred the lines between what we wear at work and at home.

Once upon a time, you would put on a suit, dress differently and therefore bring a different version of yourself to work.

Now, offices are full of jeans and t-shirts. People are increasingly bringing their whole selves to work. There is no clear separation anymore.

Gen Z has been focused on switching off – turning phones off at night and avoiding emails out of hours. I think that will change with Gen Alpha. Work will simply become an extension of who they are.

Previous generations often kept personal and professional relationships separate. Many didn’t want to be friends with their colleagues, let alone with their managers. That won’t work with Gen Alpha.

If they are bringing their full selves to work, they will expect to be treated the same way by colleagues and leaders.

That could mean a manager is giving instructions or addressing performance one moment, and joking about a pet or weekend plans the next.

Gen Alpha will be the first generation truly raised on smartphones, algorithms and AI. Technology has shaped how they learn, how they communicate and what they expect from the world around them.

Where previous generations might have chatted at the water cooler, Gen Alpha will default to DMs, group chats and voice notes – all within platforms tailored to them.

Their entire digital experience has been personalised – from the content they consume to the ads they see. A work platform tailored to their needs and individuality will not be a bonus; it will be essential.

In the coming years, workplaces will need to support a wider range of perspectives than ever before. As Gen Alpha enters the workforce and Baby Boomers remain in their roles longer, we will see five generations working side by side.

The knowledge and experience gap between the oldest and youngest employees will widen, and with that, I expect reverse mentoring to become far more common.

Leaders will increasingly learn from new starters on the frontline, not just the other way around.

So how do you build a culture that works for everyone, especially if your youngest employees expect to be treated more like friends or family than subordinates?

At Thrive, we are already adapting.

Now in its fifth year, we take 70 employees – from new starters to senior leaders – on a ski trip, alongside a summer festival featuring major acts and DJs.

Work is no longer about switching on and switching off. It is about connection.

And those connections will matter even more as Gen Alpha enters the workforce with entirely new expectations around belonging, identity and autonomy.

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Cassie Gasson is the Co CEO of e-learning tech firm Thrive Learning.

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