The Prime Minister will bring forward new legislation to help people applying for jobs

Andy Burnham will make employers include salary information in their job adverts. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Employers will be made to state how much they are prepared to pay new hires under new government plans.

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Bosses will be required to include salary information to make it more fair for employees "spending time and effort" applying for jobs. Previous institute of Personnel and Development research found that 41% of employers always included salary information in their job adverts. Andy Burnham will bring forward the legalisation, and said: "Whether you’re a young person starting out or a parent trying to support your family, you should know what a job pays before spending your time and effort applying for it. Read more: Burnham wants progress on Chagos Islands deal by the end of year amid stalemate with the US Read more: Policing needs urgent reform including reducing number of forces, Met chief to warn

Around 27% of employers never included salary information, according to the 2023 survey. Picture: Neil Setchfield/Alamy

"That’s why we will make it a legal requirement for all employers to say what you pay." Burnham also called for "businesses to open more doors and give young people the experience and confidence to take that first step into the world of work". Labour ministers have faced criticism for their handling of the jobs market, with 13% of 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (Neet) in April to June this year. Earlier in the year, between January and March, the number of Neets aged 16-24 topped a million for the first time since 2013. A review into young people and work, carried out by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, is due to conclude later this month.

Burnham also called for "businesses to open more doors" for young people. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

In the wider jobs market, the number of vacancies fell by an estimated 21,000, to 691,000, in the three months to September, data from the Office for National Statistics shows. After last week’s Budget, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch claimed “jobs have been destroyed by Labour". She told the Commons that "businesses need cheaper energy, flexible labour markets and lower taxes – they are getting none of those”. The move to make employers include salary information in their job adverts has been welcomed by TUC general secretary Paul Nowak.