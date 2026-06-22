England fans are beginning to arrive in Boston ahead of the Three Lions’ fixture against Ghana on Tuesday

England fans queue outside the Dubliner Pub in Boston. Ahead of England’s game against Ghana on Tuesday in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A pub at the heart of Scotland’s World Cup campaign in Boston has rented extra fridges and drafted in staff from across the city as it prepares for an influx of England fans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Dubliner became a hub for the Tartan Army during Scotland’s opening two matches in Massachusetts, with supporters packing the venue throughout their stay in the city. With England fans beginning to arrive in Boston ahead of the Three Lions’ fixture against Ghana on Tuesday, bar manager Brian McDonnell said preparations were already underway for another surge in customers. He said: “Obviously, stock – we have to stay way up on stock. “We have deliveries coming in nearly every day – just always rotating around. “We’re going through so much beer, and we have only a decent-sized keg room. “We’re still going through so much that we had to rent a couple of mobile fridge units that we have out in the back alley so we always have beer rotating through – it’s always cold, it’s always flowing.” Read more: Record-breaking heatwave forecast to hit UK as health warnings issued Read more: Trump claims Starmer 'will resign' as Prime Minister after 'failing badly' on immigration and energy

England fans pose for a photo in the Dubliner Pub in Boston. Ahead of England’s game against Ghana on Tuesday in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

The venue has also brought in extra staff from sister bars elsewhere in Boston to help cope with demand. “And obviously we had to call in a few extra staff, and we’re in a lucky enough position that we have a couple of different bars around the city, so we’re bringing staff from there to give us an extra hand,” Mr McDonnell said. “So we just stock up on everything and hope for the best.” He said the World Cup had transformed business at the pub, even on days that would normally be quiet. Mr McDonnell added: “In general, we’re one of the busier bars in the city so on Thursday, Friday and Saturday we’d be slammed regardless. “But on a Monday night, you might only have two bartenders on all night long and it’ll be pretty dead. “Obviously on a Monday now, we still have a queue down the street, we have full staff, we have record numbers. “Even now, it’s just Sunday and it’s packed in there and there’s still a queue down the street. “So in general, it’s just been a massive increase on every single day.”

England fans in Boston ahead of England’s game against Ghana on Tuesday in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Mr McDonnell said Scotland supporters had exceeded expectations during their time in Boston. He said: “It’s been amazing – Scotland’s like the ideal crowd we could have got. “Obviously (they are) big boozers, big partiers – but while doing all that, they caused zero problems. “I said over the last two weeks of madness… I don’t think we’ve had to kick out a single person. “There’s been no scraps, no malice from anyone. Everyone’s here for a good time.” With England supporters now taking their place in the city, Mr McDonnell said he expected another large turnout. “We’re definitely expecting a big crowd,” he said. “If they take over as much as the Scots it’ll be a different story. “Kind of similar enough drinking habits, so we should be pretty prepared for that. “The Scots have really set a high standard with regard to the party but also just their behaviour and everything. “So I hope the English can follow suit.”

England fans in the Dubliner Pub in Boston. Ahead of England’s game against Ghana on Tuesday in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire