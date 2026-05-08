Bournemouth have launched an investigation into the alleged social media conduct of defender Alex Jimenez.

The Premier League club confirmed on Friday that Jimenez would not be part of the squad for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

“AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez,” a club statement read.

“The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

“As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”