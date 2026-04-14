Head coach Andoni Iraola will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, the club have announced.

Iraola has been linked with a return to his former team, Athletic Bilbao, as well as the Manchester United job.

“AFC Bournemouth can confirm that head coach, Andoni Iraola, will leave the club at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, bringing an end to his successful three-year tenure on the south coast,” a statement read.

With Iraola’s contract set to expire in the summer, the club had been looking to agree terms on a new deal, but have now reluctantly accepted his departure.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, who took over at the Vitality Stadium in June 2023 following the departure of Gary O’Neil, guided the Cherries to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, setting a new club-record points tally.

Fitness Coach, Pablo de la Torre, will also leave the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Iraola thanked the club and reflected on his memories of the past three seasons:

He said: “It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth and I am proud of what we have achieved together.

"I’m thankful to the players and staff that I’ve worked with, as well as Bill, who have all made my time here so special.

"As for the fans, you have continued to show your fantastic support to myself and the team, and for that I will always be grateful.

"I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club.”

Following the decision, Chairman Bill Foley spoke on the impact Iraola has had and the success that has been achieved together over the last three years.

He said: “Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club over the past three seasons.

"He brought intensity, innovation, and a clear philosophy that elevated AFC Bournemouth both on and off the pitch.

"We are incredibly thankful for his leadership and will always have great memories of our time working together, as well as the things we accomplished.”