A man who sexually assaulted a young woman in Bournemouth has been spared jail because of his "difficult life" and "troubled background".

The victim felt an arm go around her waist and thought it was her friend at first.

She had been socialising with her friend at Bournemouth beach and was about to go home when Famakinde approached them.

The victim tried to fight him off and the pair fell to the ground. He ignored her shouts to stop and carried on until his friend pulled him off her.

An intoxicated Famakinde had approached the 19-year-old victim late at night in August 2022 and put his hands down her jogging bottoms.

Ayomide Famakinde, 23 from Thornton Heath, was given an 18-month community order and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work following his sentencing at Bournemouth Crown Court after he was found guilty of one count of sexual assault.

Mike Mason, prosecuting, said: "Without warning, he put a hand on her waist and then his hand into the back of her jogging bottoms, while she tried to stop him.

"They fell to the ground together and she said she was shouting at him to stop.

"His friend managed to pull him off of her and the two men walked off together."

The assault has ruined the victim's life and left her feeling scared to walk alone, she said in her victim impact statement.

She immediately called the police after the incident took place and witnesses were able to identify Famakinde, who had been staying in a hotel in the seaside town.

The victim impact statement said: "I didn't see him coming and I certainly didn't ask him to ruin my life.

"He left me crying on the ground asking for help. When I think about what he did, it makes me feel sick to my stomach. I now am scared of walking alone on the street."

Famakinde came to the UK from Nigeria as a child with his older sister and was placed in the care system.

The judge told Famakinde that he was satisfied that the assault was a 'momentary aberration' and that he would benefit from a community based order due to his 'very troubled background.'

Nick Robinson, defending, said Famakinde "behaved manifestly out of character" and is remorseful for his actions.

He said: 'He expresses remorse to the victim and is sorry for the impact it has had on her.

"This was an aberration and since then he has gone from strength to strength.

'He is a bright young man with clear potential who behaved manifestly out of character in an aberration that night.'

Recorder Nicholas Haggan KC said: "I accept evidence that you have matured significantly in the three-year period (since the offence) and not committed any further offences.

"I'm satisfied it was a momentary aberration when you were intoxicated.

"It is an offence I am, I hope confident will not be repeated.

"Taking into account your very troubled background and the difficult life you have had I'm confident you would benefit from a community based order."