The Cherries unveiled the 19-year-old, who can play as a right winger or striker, on Tuesday after he completed his medical at the Vitality Stadium. The fee has £5.6m of possible ad ons.

Andoni Iraloa will be hoping Rayan can fill the boots of Semenyo, the Ghana attacker, who had been a key player before his £62.5m transfer to Manchester City earlier this month.

Rayan joins from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, where he netted 20 goals in 57 games in 2025.

"I am very happy and very honoured to be here, especially with the sporting project they developed for me. I'm extremely happy," said the player, who will wear the number 37 shirt.

"It's a club that develops a lot of talents, so I'm very happy to be here and hope to give the fans a lot of joy."

The Cherries are 13th in the Premier League, having edged Liverpool 3-2 in a thriller last weekend.

Following an 11-match winless run, Bournemouth have now taken seven points from a possible nine amid the sale of top scorer Semenyo and injury issues.

They have now eased clear of the relegation zone once more, having made a strong start to the season.

Morocco winger Amine Adli, who has started the Cherries’ last two league games in place of Semenyo, told his club’s website: “I’m a team player. To see my team-mates happy is the most important thing for me.

“When you see the dressing room, all the staff so happy.

“The fans celebrating, going mad in the stadium – that’s sensational. We share these moments together.“It hasn’t been an easy situation (the injuries and the winless run), but everyone is behind each other. This victory is massive for us.”

Rayan, who has 11 Brazil under-20 caps, might now provide competition to Adli and Justin Kluivert for a place in the starting line-up.