Most infections, which are spread through contact with an infected person’s vomit, stool or saliva, do not cause symptoms, but some people will experience ulcers or inflammation of the stomach lining

A 3D rendering of Helicobacter pylori (or H. pylori), a spiral-shaped bacterium commonly found in the human stomach. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Being exposed to a germ that causes a common stomach infection has been linked to a significant proportion of bowel cancers in a new study.

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Helicobacter pylori bacteria, also known as H. pylori, can lead to helicobacter pylori infection – a common stomach bug. Most infections do not cause symptoms, but some people will experience ulcers or inflammation of the stomach lining. A significant proportion of people are estimated to have had this infection, often in childhood, which is spread through contact with an infected person’s vomit, stool or saliva. Read More: Children will be banned from taking and sharing nude images under new Government laws for Big Tech Read More: Your rights if your flight is cancelled: What you’re owed as air traffic control chaos grounds 200 UK flights

H. pylori is a known cause of stomach cancer but the relationship between H. pylori and bowel cancer remains “highly controversial”, experts said as they set out to explore the potential link. According to Guts UK, up to two in five people in the UK have H. pylori in their stomach. An international team of experts, led by researchers from the University of Hong Kong and the University of California San Diego, analysed data from large reviews of previous studies on germ exposure and bowel cancer and combined it with estimates from the Global Cancer Observatory. The analysis found that exposure to H. pylori is linked to a 1.59-fold increased risk of bowel cancer, compared to not being exposed to the bacteria. And using data from 43 studies, which involved more than 48 million people, they estimated that 22% of bowel cancer cases worldwide are potentially related to H. pylori exposure. Only four studies included in the analysis looked H. pylori “eradication” with antibiotics and continued cancer risk, these suggested that clearing the infection could reduce bowel cancer risk, but only after 10 years. The researchers also examined data on the proportion of bowel cancers linked to infection based on when people were born, with three age brackets included in the study – those born before 1947; between 1948 and 1962; and people born between 1963 and 1977. H. pylori exposure was linked to 9.5% of bowel cancers among the oldest group studied, 10.2% of bowel cancers among those born between 1948 and 1921 and 15% of bowel cancers for those born between 1963 and 1977.

The analysis found that exposure to H. pylori is linked to a 1.59-fold increased risk of bowel cancer, compared to not being exposed to the bacteria. Picture: Alamy/PA