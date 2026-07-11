A little over half of 54-year-olds completed the free test last year, compared to almost three-quarters of people in their 70s

The NHS sends the free at-home testing kits to all adults aged between 50 to 74 every two years. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Health chiefs have urged people in their 50s to complete a bowel cancer screening amid concern over low take-up.

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The programme helped diagnose 100 cases of cancer a week in the year to March 2025. . Picture: Getty

The programme helped diagnose 100 cases of cancer a week in the year to March 2025. Almost 5.2 million people took part, NHS England said. But data indicates 56 per cent of 54-year-olds completed the test compared with 73.5 per cent of 70 to 74-year-olds. Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “People have extremely busy lives but we are concerned about the low numbers of people in their 50s returning their bowel screening kits. “So if you remember Scott and Charlene’s iconic Neighbours wedding, it’s probably your time to do a test.

Some 72.9% of 60 to 74-year-olds were up to date with screening. Picture: Getty

“Bowel cancer can develop without any symptoms, but catching it early saves lives. “So when your kit from the NHS lands on the doormat, don’t put it on a shelf and forget about it. Do the test and send it back – it could save your life.” The NHS sends around 8.7 million FIT tests to homes every year. During the year, uptake was down to 65.2% from 67.6% in the previous 12 months, with those in younger age groups less likely to take up the offer. Some 72.9% of 60 to 74-year-olds were up to date with screening.

Data indicates 56 per cent of 54-year-olds completed the test compared with 73.5 per cent of 70 to 74-year-olds. Picture: Getty

Joanne Vernon, from Wigan, was 54 when she received her kit and completed it after a couple of weeks. She then needed further tests and was diagnosed with early stage bowel cancer. Ms Vernon, now 56, had surgery in July 2024 and is urging others not to put off screening. She said: “I had no symptoms when I received my test. Not one. So I was really shocked when the results came back.