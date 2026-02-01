Shocking moment boxer's hairpiece punched off during fight before he throws it into the crowd
Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller's hairpiece fell off during his win against Kingsley Ibeh.
Boxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller shocked fans when his hairpiece was punched off during his heavyweight victory over Kingsley Ibeh.
The fight took place on the undercard of the Teófimo López–Shakur Stevenson card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
The incident occurred late in the second round as Ibeh landed a flurry of punches along the ropes.
One shot snapped Miller’s head backward and caused his hairpiece to lift from the front, exposing a large bald patch before the wig folded backward.
The incident drew gasps and laughter from the crowd, but Miller refused to be affected by the potential distraction.
The round finished with the hairpiece still partially attached, and Miller removed it himself and threw it into the crowd in the break.
Miller went on to win a narrow split decision by scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 94-96.
After the win Miller was seen rubbing the top of his head, and said he had used his mother's shampoo two days before the fight without realising it was hair removal cream.