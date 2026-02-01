Boxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller shocked fans when his hairpiece was punched off during his heavyweight victory over Kingsley Ibeh.

The fight took place on the undercard of the Teófimo López–Shakur Stevenson card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The incident occurred late in the second round as Ibeh landed a flurry of punches along the ropes.

One shot snapped Miller’s head backward and caused his hairpiece to lift from the front, exposing a large bald patch before the wig folded backward.

The incident drew gasps and laughter from the crowd, but Miller refused to be affected by the potential distraction.

