Football fans will be treated to just one Premier League match on Boxing Day this year, going against decades of tradition.

Nearly every year, the vast majority of Christmas fixtures are played on Boxing Day.

But this season, only one Premier League match will take place on the day due to broadcasting rules, according to a report in The Times

With Boxing Day set to fall on a Friday this year, the rest of the fixtures will be played out on Saturday, December 27, and Sunday, December 28.

