Former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are to meet in the ring in 2026.

Boxing production company CSI Sports announced the bout between Tyson, who will turn 60 next year, and Mayweather, 48, but did not give a venue or any details of a date, beyond saying it would take place in the spring.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, who lost on points to Jake Paul in an eight-round bout in November 2024, said: “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen.

“Boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable – and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening.”

