Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather to return to the ring for exhibition fight
Former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are to meet in the ring in 2026.
Listen to this article
Boxing production company CSI Sports announced the bout between Tyson, who will turn 60 next year, and Mayweather, 48, but did not give a venue or any details of a date, beyond saying it would take place in the spring.
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, who lost on points to Jake Paul in an eight-round bout in November 2024, said: “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen.
“Boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable – and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.
“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening.”
Read more: Tyson Fury marries wife Paris for third time - in private ceremony in France
Read more: Mike Tyson leads tributes as heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman dies aged 76
Mayweather won world titles across five different weights, going unbeaten during his 50-fight career which ended with a victory over MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017.
He said: “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy.
“You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing.
“This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”
Tyson came out of retirement for his clash with Youtuber Jake Paul last year.
Much of his power and speed was missing from the clash, as the 58-year-old struggled to keep up with Paul’s movement.
Viewers were clearly disappointed as the spectacle fight came to an end, with boos ringing out across the stadium.