Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will enter the ring with YouTuber Jake Paul in a lucrative, and highly derided, boxing bout next month.

A date for the controversial fight was announced on Monday with the pair widely rumoured for some time to be arranging a meeting, which will be Joshua’s first since his loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last year.

Multiple world champion Joshua has fallen away from the zenith of the sport in recent years, but the Brit would be widely expected to make light work of Paul, who is far lighter and shorter.

Paul defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson last year, but up has not faced a boxer of Joshua’s class in their prime before.

Paul said: “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime... When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.

"To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry."

Joshua said: “I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected."

Here are all of the details ahead of what could either be a huge mismatch, or a colossal shock.

How Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul compare