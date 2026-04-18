An 11-year-old boy has died after the bike he was riding was involved in a collision with a bus and car, police said.

The collision happened just before 6:45pm on Friday in Nottingham Road, Derby.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died, Derbyshire Police said on Saturday.

Detectives investigating the crash are appealing for drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

The force said specialist officers are supporting the boy’s family.

No arrests have been made.

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