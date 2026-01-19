'I killed Daddy': US boy, 11, accused of shooting father dead over confiscated Nintendo Switch
An 11-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has been accused of murder after allegedly shooting his father over a confiscated Nintendo Switch games console.
The youngster is now facing criminal homicide charges after allegedly firing the gun on January 13 - the child's birthday, at the family home in Duncannon Borough, Pennsylvania.
Police were dispatched at about 3.20am on Tuesday morning following a report of an “unresponsive male” at the property.
Officers arrived at the property to find a 42-year-old man, named in court documents as Douglas Dietz, dead in bed from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police reportedly entered the boy's bedroom to find the child shouting “Daddy’s dead", with local law enforcement reporting that the son told his mother: “I killed Daddy”.
It's a case that has further highlighted concerns over children's access of firearms in the US.
Court documents detail that the shooting took place shortly after the couple had gone to bed.
The child reportedly told authorities that his birthday had been good, but that he had become “mad” after his father told him to go to bed and confiscated the games console.
A police statement added that the son "admitted that he had someone in mind whom he was going to shoot, whom he identified as his father.”
Court documents detail that the man was found in the bed in the room the victim shared with his wife, with the bedroom connecting to the child's room via a closet.
According to US outlet WGAL News 8, the boy told law enforcement officers at the scene that he had found a key to the gun safe in his father’s bedroom drawer.
Documents detail how the child then allegedly unlocked it while attempting to locate his Nintendo Switch - but instead found the gun used in the shooting.
The son is said to have admitted to “removing the gun from the safe, loading bullets into it and walking over to his father’s side of the bed”.
A sworn affidavit also revealed that the child "pulled back the hammer and fired the gun at his father”.
The child is said to have been denied bail following the shooting and was instead taken into police custody.
A hearing is scheduled for 22 January.