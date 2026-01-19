Police were dispatched to the family’s residence following reports of a shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An 11-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has been accused of murder after allegedly shooting his father over a confiscated Nintendo Switch games console.

The youngster is now facing criminal homicide charges after allegedly firing the gun on January 13 - the child's birthday, at the family home in Duncannon Borough, Pennsylvania. Police were dispatched at about 3.20am on Tuesday morning following a report of an "unresponsive male" at the property. Officers arrived at the property to find a 42-year-old man, named in court documents as Douglas Dietz, dead in bed from a gunshot wound to the head. Police reportedly entered the boy's bedroom to find the child shouting "Daddy's dead", with local law enforcement reporting that the son told his mother: "I killed Daddy". It's a case that has further highlighted concerns over children's access of firearms in the US.

