A 12-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting and wounding a woman aged in her 60s will face trial in October this year, a court has heard.

The youth was not asked to enter any pleas to the charges and unrelated allegations of intentional strangulation and theft during a video-link appearance at Birmingham Crown Court.

The boy was charged by police last month with attacking a woman who was in a serious condition in hospital after being found injured at an address in Birmingham.

Judge Simon Drew KC further remanded the boy into secure accommodation after a 20-minute hearing on Tuesday.

The boy, who cannot be identified in media reports due to his age, was not required to speak during the hearing, which was watched by his parents from the public gallery.

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