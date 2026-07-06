The blaze claimed the life of Coby Keogh and also left another teenager fighting for his life

Coby Keogh died from his injuries. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

A 13-year-old boy died after a "catastrophic" house fire thought to have been caused by a e-bike charger bursting into flames.

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Coby Keogh sustained serious injuries in the blaze in Blackpool, Lancashire, last Tuesday morning, but despite the best efforts of medics, he died on Sunday. A 19-year-old male, named locally as Joey Gregory, also remains in hospital in a serious condition. Mr Gregory was reportedly staying at his friend's home in Redcar Road in the town when the fire broke out. Read more: 'I got them to do it': World Cup in chaos after Trump admits successfully lobbying FIFA over US star's red card Read more: Probe launched into care of man arrested after boy, 3, hurled into crocodile enclosure

Joey Gregory, named locally, was left seriously injured. Picture: GoFundMe

Three other people in the property suffered minor injuries. Police confirmed that third party involvement in the blaze had been ruled out which they believe was started by an e-bike. The force say Coby's family are being supported by specialist officers, and confirmed a probe has been opened between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Coby’s loved ones at this time, and they are being supported by specially trained officers. "A file will be prepared for HM Coroner." Joey suffered "life-threatening injuries" according to a GoFundMe page started by loved ones. So far, just over £10,700 has been raised out of the £11k target. It reads: "Joey was caught in a catastrophic house fire and suffered life-threatening burns.