Lilly, 14, was last seen on the High Street in Blaina on Saturday evening. Picture: Gwent Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a missing 14-year-old girl was discovered in Wales.

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The girl, identified only as Lily, was reported missing and was last seen in the high street of the town of Blaina - 18 miles north of Cardiff - at 6.50pm on Saturday June 20. When she went missing, the dark-haired teen was described as wearing a long black dress and black sandals. Gwent Police have now confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Lily's body was discovered shortly after 10pm on Monday in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina, south Wales. Det Ch Insp Steven Thomas, the senior investigating officer, confirmed the identification. "We understand that this will cause distress and concern amongst our communities," he said in a statement. Read more: Toddler subjected to ‘campaign of violence’ before her death, court hears Read more: Mother of boys, two and four, found dead in family car amid France's heatwave 'forgot about kids while out shopping'

Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after missing 14-year-old girl found dead. Picture: Google