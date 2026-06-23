Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after missing 14-year-old girl found dead
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a missing 14-year-old girl was discovered in Wales.
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The girl, identified only as Lily, was reported missing and was last seen in the high street of the town of Blaina - 18 miles north of Cardiff - at 6.50pm on Saturday June 20.
When she went missing, the dark-haired teen was described as wearing a long black dress and black sandals.
Gwent Police have now confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Lily's body was discovered shortly after 10pm on Monday in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina, south Wales.
Det Ch Insp Steven Thomas, the senior investigating officer, confirmed the identification.
"We understand that this will cause distress and concern amongst our communities," he said in a statement.
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"We have a large police presence in the area at this time as enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death. Our officers are here and available for you to speak to.
"We encourage anyone with information to please speak with us or you can contact us on the usual channels."
Floral tributes and messages have since been left close to the scene by members of the public.
Niamh Salkeld, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member for Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni, said: “I am deeply saddened by this tragic news.
“My thoughts are with Lilly’s family, friends and loved ones at what must be an unimaginably difficult time.
“This news will have shocked communities across Blaenau Gwent, particularly in Blaina and among those who knew Lilly personally.
“I know many people will be struggling to come to terms with what has happened.
“As Gwent Police continue their investigation, I would encourage anyone who may have information that could assist their inquiries to come forward and contact them.”