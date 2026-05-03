A 15-year-old boy has been charged after two teenagers suffered knife wounds during an alleged brawl involving 30 young people in Southend.

Officers were called to the seaside city’s High Street at around 7.50 pm on Friday, where a "large-scale fight" was taking place.

Essex Police said on Sunday that they had charged a boy, from north London, with assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a Class B drug.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is set to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on June 22.

A 12-year-old girl, from Southend, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and violent disorder. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

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