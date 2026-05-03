Boy, 15, charged after 'large-scale fight' involving 30 people left two teenagers with stab wounds
A 12-year-old girl from Southend was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault and violent disorder
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after two teenagers suffered knife wounds during an alleged brawl involving 30 young people in Southend.
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Officers were called to the seaside city’s High Street at around 7.50 pm on Friday, where a "large-scale fight" was taking place.
Essex Police said on Sunday that they had charged a boy, from north London, with assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a Class B drug.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is set to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on June 22.
A 12-year-old girl, from Southend, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and violent disorder. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
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Residents will see officers patrolling Southend during the bank holiday weekend.
A dispersal order, put in place under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, covers Southend High Street, Queensway through to Hamlet Court Road and the seafront.
It runs to 8pm on Sunday and allows officers to disperse people, the force said.
A further order brought under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act will remain in place until 8.45 pm on Sunday.
It means officers can search people or vehicles for offensive weapons without suspicion.
Live facial recognition cameras are also being used by the police in Southend on Sunday.
The two teenagers who suffered non-life-threatening knife wounds to their faces were sent to hospital on Friday evening.