Boy, 15, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday following the nine-year-old's death
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare.
Listen to this article
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the charges on Wednesday following his arrest, with the teenager, who has not been named because of his age, set to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Emergency Services were called to Lime Close, Weston-super-Mare, just before 6.10pm on Monday, following reports that nine-year-old Aria had suffered a single stab wound.
The teenager was arrested in Worle around fifteen minutes after the attack, according to reports.
Aria had just celebrated her ninth birthday at the time of the attack, with sources close to the family noting the youngster was excited for Christmas.
Read more: Sister pays tribute to mother-of-two found dead in canal after not picking up her daughters from babysitter
Read more: Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for 21 years six months for ploughing his car into fans during anger-fuelled rampage
South West Ambulance Service medics administered CPR at the scene but were unable to save the youngster.
The first police officer arrived in the Mead Vale area at 6.09pm on Monday, according to the force, with Aria sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Superintendent Jen Appleford said: “This remains an incredibly difficult time for Aria’s family, who we continue to support and update around our investigation.
“It is impossible to adequately describe how traumatic the past 36 hours have been for them and we’d like to reiterate in the strongest possible terms their request for privacy.
“The tragic loss of such a young girl has caused a huge amount of shock and upset, with there being a profound sense of loss felt throughout the community.
“We are working closely with partner agencies and schools across the Weston area to make sure those affected receive access to any support they need.”
A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.
The force added that "the formal identification process has not yet been completed, and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted.
“Out of respect for the family we’d please ask people not to speculate on the circumstances, or the identities of those involved, because that will only add to their enormous distress.”