The teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday following the nine-year-old's death

Aria had just celebrated her ninth birthday at the time of the attack, with sources close to the family noting the youngster was excited for Christmas. Picture: Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the charges on Wednesday following his arrest, with the teenager, who has not been named because of his age, set to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Emergency Services were called to Lime Close, Weston-super-Mare, just before 6.10pm on Monday, following reports that nine-year-old Aria had suffered a single stab wound.

Police and forensics near the scene in Lime Close, in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, after a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old-girl Aria Thorpe. Picture: Alamy

It is reported that Aria had suffered a single stab wound. Picture: Alamy

South West Ambulance Service medics administered CPR at the scene but were unable to save the youngster. The first police officer arrived in the Mead Vale area at 6.09pm on Monday, according to the force, with Aria sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A message on flowers near the scene in Lime Close, in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset. Picture: Alamy

Superintendent Jen Appleford said: “This remains an incredibly difficult time for Aria’s family, who we continue to support and update around our investigation. “It is impossible to adequately describe how traumatic the past 36 hours have been for them and we’d like to reiterate in the strongest possible terms their request for privacy.

The teenager was arrested in Worle around fifteen minutes after the attack, according to reports. Picture: Google