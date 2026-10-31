CCTV footage appears to show Javits Frimpong, who had moved to the US from Ghana just a year earlier, being chased moments before the fatal shooting in the Bronx.

Javits Frimpong died from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Picture: GoFundme

By Katy Dartford

A 15-year-old boy died after being chased and shot in the stomach while walking to school in New York.

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His father claims his son was being bullied by other pupils in the days leading up to his death. Javits Frimpong was shot near his home in the Bronx at around 9.25 am on Thursday. The teenager, who moved to the US from Ghana just a year ago, was taken to St Barnabas Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Thomas Frimpong said his son had repeatedly complained about being bullied at school and that two pupils had recently been suspended following an incident involving him. Read More: King arrives in Antigua and Barbuda as Andy Burnham says he's ‘open’ to slavery apology Read More: 70,000 police officers deployed across France in crackdown on demonstrations

He believes the shooting may have been linked to the bullying, although police have not established a motive. Surveillance footage obtained by NBC New York appears to show Javits running along a street in the Claremont neighbourhood as another person, dressed entirely in black, follows him. The person then turns around, while the teenager can be seen collapsing further down the road. Speaking to local reporters, his father said: "I lost him. I don't know what to do now." He described his son as a quiet boy who attended school regularly and largely kept to himself. Javits had moved to New York in 2025 to join his father, who works as a taxi driver, while his mother remained in Ghana. Police said three males, believed to be aged between 16 and 18, were seen fleeing the area following the shooting. They were last spotted heading towards Crotona Park, close to where the attack took place. The killing has prompted an outpouring of grief in the local community, with neighbours and religious leaders gathering for a candlelight vigil on Friday.

Government of Ghana’s statement on the tragic killing of Javits Frimpong in the Bronx, New York.



I have spoken to the father of Javits, Mr. Thomas Frimpong and directly conveyed the condolences of the Government and people of Ghana.



On my instructions, officials of our… pic.twitter.com/s1dzFxfqGC — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 30, 2026