Adam Henry was fatally stabbed in Islington

Adam Henry, who was described his family as a "loving son.". Picture: Met Police

By Alex Storey

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in north London has been described as a "beautiful son" in a tribute by his devastated family.

Adam Henry died after being stabbed near Westbourne Road in Islington, at around 1pm on Tuesday, which led to the the Metropolitan Police launching a murder probe. His family say he "always had a smile" and had a "cheeky sense of humour." In a statement released on Thursday, they said: "Our beautiful son, Adam, was cruelly taken away from us on Tuesday afternoon. Read more: Three jailed for life for murdering innocent grandfather shot through his living room window Read more: Moment 'crazed knifeman' stabs woman police officer in face with seven-inch serrated knife

The 15-year-old died after being stabbed in Islington on Tuesday. Picture: Met Police

"He was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, friend and we will never recover from the loss and not having him in our lives. "He had many interests and was always there with a smile and cheeky sense of humour. He was good-natured and loyal. "While only 15 years old, the beautiful memories we have of him can never be forgotten." The teenager was found with stab wounds and treated by paramedics at the scene but later died in hospital. A GoFundMe set up with the donations going to the Henry family has raised more than £7,500 so far. Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in Islington, said: "Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and loved ones and anyone in the local community who has been affected by Adam's tragic death.

Westbourne Road in Islington. Picture: Google Maps