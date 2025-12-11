Boy, 15, stabbed to death is named and pictured as family pay tribute to 'loving son' with 'cheeky smile'
Adam Henry was fatally stabbed in Islington
A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in north London has been described as a "beautiful son" in a tribute by his devastated family.
Listen to this article
Adam Henry died after being stabbed near Westbourne Road in Islington, at around 1pm on Tuesday, which led to the the Metropolitan Police launching a murder probe.
His family say he "always had a smile" and had a "cheeky sense of humour."
In a statement released on Thursday, they said: "Our beautiful son, Adam, was cruelly taken away from us on Tuesday afternoon.
Read more: Three jailed for life for murdering innocent grandfather shot through his living room window
Read more: Moment 'crazed knifeman' stabs woman police officer in face with seven-inch serrated knife
"He was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, friend and we will never recover from the loss and not having him in our lives.
"He had many interests and was always there with a smile and cheeky sense of humour. He was good-natured and loyal.
"While only 15 years old, the beautiful memories we have of him can never be forgotten."
The teenager was found with stab wounds and treated by paramedics at the scene but later died in hospital.
A GoFundMe set up with the donations going to the Henry family has raised more than £7,500 so far.
Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in Islington, said: "Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and loved ones and anyone in the local community who has been affected by Adam's tragic death.
"This is the second time Islington has lost a young person just before Christmas in the last two years – we know the impact on the community is profound.
"Additional police patrols are being deployed across the local area and at key times when children are travelling to and from school. Youth workers deployed by our partners at Islington council will also be on hand in the area to speak with local young people and offer support.
"We hope this goes some way to reassuring parents, who are understandably worried for their children’s safety.
"A crime scene remains in place across the estate today [Thursday] and into tomorrow while forensic work continues.'