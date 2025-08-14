A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after the "unexplained" death of a 13-year-old girl.

Officers were called to a flat on Sheepridge Road, in Huddersfield on Monday night following a report a girl was unresponsive.

She was taken to hospital where she died in the early hours of Tuesday morning, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A 16-year-old boy, from Huddersfield, was arrested on suspicion of murder and rape and remains in custody.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "A post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday (Wednesday) which concluded the girl’s death was unexplained pending further investigation."

Read more: Multi-million pound drug and gun gang jailed for almost 207 years

Read more: Hit-and-run driver kills pregnant care worker's unborn baby in horror collision