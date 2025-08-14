Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder and rape following ‘unexplained’ death of 13-year-old girl
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after the "unexplained" death of a 13-year-old girl.
Officers were called to a flat on Sheepridge Road, in Huddersfield on Monday night following a report a girl was unresponsive.
She was taken to hospital where she died in the early hours of Tuesday morning, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
A 16-year-old boy, from Huddersfield, was arrested on suspicion of murder and rape and remains in custody.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "A post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday (Wednesday) which concluded the girl’s death was unexplained pending further investigation."
DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries today following the death of a 13-year-old girl following an incident at a flat on Sheepridge Road.
"A post mortem was not able to determine how she died, and we continue to treat her death as unexplained at this time, pending more enquiries.
"Those enquiries are complex and are likely to be lengthy as we work to fully understand the circumstances of the girl’s death.
"Specially trained officers are supporting her family at this time."
The force confirmed the 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of another offence of rape relating to a 16-year-old girl from a separate incident, elsewhere in Kirklees.